Viral Video of the Day for April 9, 2023: Hilarious Easter egg hunt - with a twist!

By Lena Grotticelli

To celebrate the Easter holiday, our Viral Video of the Day is serving up a TikTok twist on the traditional Easter egg hunt!

Easter doesn't have to be celebrated the same way each year. In fact, why not try out this new take?

TikTok account Party Delights claims to be the "CEO of Party Ideas, Costume Ideas & Balloon Tutorials," and their latest video certainly makes the case.

The idea is to divide into teams which have one blindfolded adult each, with kids guiding them towards the eggs. Whichever teams collects the most eggs wins.

You certainly don't have to have both kids and adults to play - any egg hunt with a blindfold and a group seems like a fun spin to test out.

Check out the egg-cellent scene below:

Party Delights UK knows how to throw an Easter bash with their twist on the egg hunt.
