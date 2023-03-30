Viral Video of the Day for March 30, 2023: Frisky feline meets his match

Enjoy some daily entertainment while watching this orange cat named Dex take his frustrations out on a piece of cardboard.

Dex, named after Showtime's infamous fictional serial killer Dexter, is pretty obsessed with biting things.

This video by @dextheorangecat shows the kitty trying to use his sharp teeth to punch holes through a piece of cardboard. Unfortunately, the cardboard is harder than Dex is used to, and he is unable to pierce all the way through.

With 24.4 million views and 4.7 million likes, Dex has managed to become a viral sensation on TikTok, although he didn't quite get the purr-fect crunch.

All jokes aside – check out the gentle feline below: