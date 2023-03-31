Viral Video of the Day for March 31, 2023: Doggy disposition

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Enjoy your dose of Friday entertainment with a spunky pup named Noodle, who isn't afraid to embrace his quirks.

Viral Video of the Day

This dachshund isn't like the others!

A TikTok vid by @noodleandtilde features a sandy dog named Noodle sharing his own various unique traits.

Not only does Noodle enjoy taking a shower, but he also loves to blow bubbles and show off his incredibly bombastic side-eye.

The cute clip has harnessed over 6.2 million views and 1.5 million likes, with comments like, "God, I just adore him" and "I would die for Noodle."

Check out the dramatic pup below:

This delightful dog named Noodle can't help but share his spontaneous personality in today's Viral Video of the Day!
This delightful dog named Noodle can't help but share his spontaneous personality in today's Viral Video of the Day!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@noodleandtilde

Have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A unique TikTok can change your perspective on life. Take a break, enjoy the awesomeness, and share with friends. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@noodleandtilde

More on: