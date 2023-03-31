Viral Video of the Day for March 31, 2023: Doggy disposition
Enjoy your dose of Friday entertainment with a spunky pup named Noodle, who isn't afraid to embrace his quirks.
Viral Video of the Day
This dachshund isn't like the others!
A TikTok vid by @noodleandtilde features a sandy dog named Noodle sharing his own various unique traits.
Not only does Noodle enjoy taking a shower, but he also loves to blow bubbles and show off his incredibly bombastic side-eye.
The cute clip has harnessed over 6.2 million views and 1.5 million likes, with comments like, "God, I just adore him" and "I would die for Noodle."
Check out the dramatic pup below:
Have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A unique TikTok can change your perspective on life. Take a break, enjoy the awesomeness, and share with friends. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@noodleandtilde