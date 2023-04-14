MrBeast claps back at transphobic critics of Chris Tyson's transition
Greenville, North Carolina - MrBeast is speaking out after his close friend and fellow influencer Chris Tyson faced transphobic backlash after revealing they were undergoing hormone replacement therapy (HRT).
Last week, Tyson, who has been a good friend of MrBeast's since childhood, confirmed the news on Twitter after social media users kept speculating about their evolving appearance.
While Tyson's transition announcement was met with considerable amounts of love and empathy, some fans just haven't been able to accept it, particularly a YouTube creator named SunnyV2.
On Wednesday, Sunny posted a video called "Why Chris will soon be a nightmare for MrBeast," where he argues that Tyson's transitioning will harm MrBeast's brand and alienate many in their massive fan base.
"Chris likely believes that people will slowly adapt to his new appearance over time, but is this really going to happen?" he asked in the video.
"If Chris continues to transition, would it be unreasonable to say he could jeopardize some of the personality traits that made him a successful member in the first place?" Sunny continued.
Sunny goes on to argue that in considering this, Tyson should cut off all business ties with his longtime friend so as not to sabotage the empire MrBeast has built.
After only one day, the video has garnered over three million views, with over 170,000 likes, even managing to get the attention of MrBeast himself, who had some scathing things to say about Sunny's criticisms.
MrBeast slams SunnyV2's video with support from fans
As SunnyV2's video began picking up traction, a Twitter user shared it, pointing out that much of its research "feels really invasive for all the wrong reasons."
MrBeast surprisingly weighed in on the reaction, replying, "Yeah, this is getting absurd. Chris isn't my 'nightmare,' he's my f**ken friend and things are fine."
"All this transphobia is starting to piss me off," he said.
Other users jumped in to thank the YouTube star for coming to his friend's defense.
"You and your friend deserve to be treated with respect and acceptance," one user replied. "Keep being an ally and fighting against hate."
"Coming out under the public eye is scary enough," another said. "Glad they have you as a friend who continues to be there for them."
Tyson also responded to critics that argue they're somehow "abandoning" their young son amid the transition.
"He is the only priority in my life. I have his love and support and that is all I need," they said.
"I'm doing this for him. If that confuses you, educate yourself," Tyson continued. "If that makes you mad. Leave."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Twitter / @Christhealtgod & Michael Tran / AFP