MrBeast claps back at transphobic critics of Chris Tyson's transition

Greenville, North Carolina - MrBeast is speaking out after his close friend and fellow influencer Chris Tyson faced transphobic backlash after revealing they were undergoing hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

YouTube star MrBeast responded to the transphobic backlash he's been seeing since his close friend Chris Tyson revealed they were undergoing hormone therapy. © Collage: Screenshot / Twitter / @Christhealtgod & Michael Tran / AFP

Last week, Tyson, who has been a good friend of MrBeast's since childhood, confirmed the news on Twitter after social media users kept speculating about their evolving appearance.

While Tyson's transition announcement was met with considerable amounts of love and empathy, some fans just haven't been able to accept it, particularly a YouTube creator named SunnyV2.

On Wednesday, Sunny posted a video called "Why Chris will soon be a nightmare for MrBeast," where he argues that Tyson's transitioning will harm MrBeast's brand and alienate many in their massive fan base.

"Chris likely believes that people will slowly adapt to his new appearance over time, but is this really going to happen?" he asked in the video.

"If Chris continues to transition, would it be unreasonable to say he could jeopardize some of the personality traits that made him a successful member in the first place?" Sunny continued.

Sunny goes on to argue that in considering this, Tyson should cut off all business ties with his longtime friend so as not to sabotage the empire MrBeast has built.

After only one day, the video has garnered over three million views, with over 170,000 likes, even managing to get the attention of MrBeast himself, who had some scathing things to say about Sunny's criticisms.