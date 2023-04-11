MrBeast's sidekick Chris Tyson unveils new look amid hormone replacement therapy

Greenville, North Carolina - Chris Tyson, an influencer best known for being YouTube star MrBeast's closest friend, has shared their journey to receive gender-affirming care.

Chris Tyson (r), a YouTube star and best friend of influencer MrBeast (c), has revealed they've started hormone replacement therapy. © Collage: IMAGO / Starface & Screenshot / Twitter / @Christhealtgod

Earlier this month, Tyson (26), whose Twitter profile says they go by "any pronouns," revealed in a tweet that they have been undergoing hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for the past two months.

Tyson's announcement came in response to another Twitter user who posted two pictures of Tyson with the caption, "bro wtf happened" regarding the drastic differences in appearance.

Ever since, Tyson started opening up a bit more about their journey.

"Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives," Tyson tweeted. "The hurdles [gender-nonconforming] people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me."

"Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies," they added.

In another update, Tyson shared a heartwarming response to all the positive messages they've gotten since the announcement.

"I'm genuinely so glad so many people are learning what HRT is and how it CAN and HAS helped so many people because of my tweet," they shared. "I was super nervous to be public about this [because] I've always been so private when it comes to this, but seeing conversations started [because] of me is amazing."