Jesse Jackson announcements marks end of an era for Rainbow/PUSH Coalition

Chicago, Illinois - Civil rights icon Reverend Jesse Jackson said on Friday he is stepping down from the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition after a half century at the helm of the influential Chicago-based civil rights organization.

Reverend Jesse Jackson will be stepping down as head of the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition civil rights organization. © Tim Boyle / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

The iconic activist and trailblazing presidential candidate will hand over the reins to an undisclosed successor who will be introduced this weekend at the group’s annual convention the Chicago Tribune reported.



The 81-year-old's departure from the political scene leaves Reverend Al Sharpton as perhaps the nation’s preeminent civil rights leaders.

"The resignation of Rev. Jesse Jackson is the pivoting of one of the most productive, prophetic, and dominant figures in the struggle for social justice in American history," Sharpton said in a statement Friday.

Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015 and stepped down from day-to-day leadership of the group last year.

US Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black vice president in American history, will speak Sunday at the group’s convention, which appears likely to amount to an extended emotional send-off to Jackson.

Headquartered on Chicago’s predominantly Black South Side, Rainbow/PUSH has long been Jackson’s national platform to promote economic, educational and political change as well as his own political ambitions.