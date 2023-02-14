What women really want for Valentine's Day

What do women really want for Valentine's Day? How about equal rights and bodily autonomy?

What women want for Valentine's Day is bodily autonomy and fundamental rights. © 123rf/sangiao

Flowers and chocolate are nice, but what's really sweet is having equal rights and access to essential health care.

Since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which protected the right to abortion for almost 50 years, these services have essentially disappeared in 24 states. The decision has forced people to travel long distances and has put providers in states where the procedure is legal under severe pressure.

The SCOTUS decision has made it clear that women have an unequal status in the US and lack of bodily autonomy in 24 of the 50 states.

While Roe v. Wade got overturned, another critical measure never got passed: the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), which today is almost 100 years old. The ERA would amend the Constitution to say that "[e]quality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or any State on account of sex."

In the year 2023, shouldn’t that be a given?