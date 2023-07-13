Clarence Thomas' aide got payments from lawyers with cases before the Supreme Court

Washington DC - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' latest ethics scandal concerns Venmo payments to his former aide by top Washington lawyers.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' aide reportedly received payments from senior Washington litigators for a 2019 Christmas party. © Collage: JEMAL COUNTESS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Several senior Washington litigators with business before the Supreme Court sent money to Thomas' then aide Rajan Vasisht, the Guardian reported.

Vasisht's Venmo transactions – no longer publicly visible – show that he took in seven payments in November and December 2019 from lawyers who previously worked as his boss' clerks. The subject lines read: "Christmas party," "Thomas Christmas Party," "CT Christmas Party," and "CT Xmas party."

Included among the lawyers who made payments were:

Patrick Strawbridge, the lawyer who argued the recent case to eliminate affirmative action in college admissions;

Kate Todd, former White House deputy counsel under Donald Trump;



Elbert Lin, a lawyer involved in the case that restricted the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions;



Brian Schmalzbach, a lawyer who has argued multiple cases before the Supreme Court;

Manuel Valle, an appeals court judge for the US armed forces; and

Will Consovoy, a prominent conservative lawyer who died earlier this year.

No further details were available about the amounts paid, who solicited the payments, or the nature of the party.