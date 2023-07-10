Clarence Thomas faces heat after latest revelation of undisclosed gifts

Washington DC - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is once again in the spotlight after yet another investigation revealing undisclosed gifts from wealthy conservatives.

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is connected to conservative donors through the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, the New York Times found. © OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP

Thomas gained access to the wealthy through his acceptance into the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans shortly after his Supreme Court confirmation in 1991, according to a New York Times investigation.

Contacts Thomas met through the association, many of whom donate to conservative causes, invited him to vacation at their luxury homes, got him VIP admission to sporting events, and hosted him at parties. Some of those friends even helped fund the marketing of a flattering documentary about the justice after the release of an HBO film on Anita Hill's sexual assault allegations.

David Sokol, a former executive at Berkshire Hathaway, was among the friends who hosted Thomas and his wife at his mansions in Montana and Florida.

The New York Times said Thomas did not report many of the gifts and trips over the last two decades, after a Los Angeles Times investigation in 2004 documented his previous disclosures.