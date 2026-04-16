SantaCon organizer accused of "stealing Christmas" with alleged $1 million fraud!

New York, New York - US investigators charged a man Wednesday for allegedly stealing over $1 million from a popular Santa Claus-themed charity bar crawl, prosecutors said.

The SantaCon organizer has been charged with stealing over $1million from the popular charity bar crawl. (Stock Image) © Unsplash/krakenimages

Stefan Pildes, head of SantaCon, embezzled more than half of the roughly $2.7 million raised between 2019 and 2024, prosecutors said in a statement.

He spent hundreds of thousands of dollars remaining in the nonprofit organization's accounts on personal expenses, the Justice Department said.

Pildes allegedly used the cash to fund major renovation work on a lakeside property in New Jersey, concert tickets, luxury vacations, lavish meals, and a luxury vehicle.

FBI Assistant Director in Charge James C. Barnacle alleged that the 50-year-old "stole Christmas from tens of thousands of victims and deprived local charities of more than one million dollars."

Pildes "took advantage of New Yorkers' generous holiday spirit to finance his lifestyle through personal expenses, big and small," Prosecutor Jay Clayton added

Charged with wire fraud, the man, faces up to 20 years in prison, according to prosecutors.

SantaCon is a charity bar crawl that draws around 25,000 participants every December in New York.