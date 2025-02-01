Justice Department charges former Fed official with spying for China

Washington DC - US prosecutors announced Friday that they have charged a former Federal Reserve advisor with spying on behalf of China while posing as a part-time lecturer at a local university.

The US Federal Reserve headquarters are pictured in Washington DC. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said it had charged John Harold Rogers, a 63-year-old US national, with spying for Beijing while employed as a senior advisor at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors (FRB) Division of International Finance between 2010 and 2021.

The indictment, unsealed Friday, said Rogers had leaked secret information from the Fed's board and its powerful rate-setting committee.

"The confidential information that Rogers allegedly shared with his Chinese co-conspirators, who worked for the intelligence and security apparatus of China and who posed as graduate students at a PRC university, is economically valuable when secret," the DOJ said in a statement.

The DOJ said that, since 2018, Rogers had "allegedly exploited his employment with the FRB by soliciting trade-secret information regarding proprietary economic data sets," including deliberations on tariffs against China.

"He passed that information electronically to his personal email account, in violation of FRB policy, or printed it prior to traveling to China, in preparation for meetings with his co-conspirators," they added.

When in China, Rogers is accused of sharing the information during secret meetings held in hotel rooms, while he pretended to teach classes at the University of Shandong.

He was paid approximately $450,000 for part-time work as a professor at "a Chinese university," the indictment alleges.

Alongside this remuneration, the DOJ alleges co-conspirators of Rogers also provided him with gifts, paid for his airfare to China and his lodging and dining while he was there, and even offered "to arrange and pay for a beach vacation."