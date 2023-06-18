At least two dead, multiple injured following shooting at EDM festival Beyond Wonderland

Quincy, Washington - A shooting that took place near the campground of the two-day EDM festival Beyond Wonderland has left at least two dead and multiple injured.

A shooting at the campground of an EDM festival in Washington state has left at least two dead and multiple injured. (Symbolic image) © Unsplash/@yvettedewit

Two were killed and at least three were injured – including the shooter – in a shooting that took place on Saturday night near a campground at the site of the Gorge amphitheater in Washington, where EDM festival Beyond Wonderland was taking place, per Variety.

According to the festival's Twitter page, Day 2 of Beyond Wonderland – which was set to take place on Sunday – has been canceled due to the incident.

The shooting occurred while performances were happening inside the Gorge venue, and a suspect is now in custody.

At a press conference that took place around 11:30 PM local time on Saturday, a sheriff's representative confirmed the two deaths, but didn't release the names of those killed or injured in the shooting, as the investigation is ongoing.

The rep said that when law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, the suspect continued to "shoot randomly into the crowd" before they were taken into police custody. There is no known motive at this time.

Per law enforcement, reports of an active shooter came in from the festival's campground around 8:23 PM local time.