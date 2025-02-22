Have the Menendez brothers lost their shot at freedom?

Los Angeles, California - The chief prosecutor in Los Angeles will oppose an attempt by Erik and Lyle Menendez to get a new trial for the bloody 1989 murder of their wealthy parents, he said Friday.

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman (l.) will oppose an attempt by Erik and Lyle Menendez (r.) to get a new trial for the murder of their parents, he said Friday. © Collage: Frederic J. BROWN / AFP & VINCE BUCCI / AFP

The pair were jailed for life after a blockbuster legal drama in the 1990s detailing the gruesome slayings of Jose and Kitty Menendez at the family's luxury Beverly Hills mansion.

But a growing campaign to free the brothers – given new life by a hit Netflix series – has tried to open the door to new legal maneuvers that could see them re-tried, have their sentences reduced, or even granted clemency.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles had previously appeared receptive, but newly installed District Attorney Nathan Hochman on Friday said he was opposed to any new trial.

"We conclude, in our informal response, that the court should deny the current habeas petition by the Menendez brothers," Hochman told reporters, referring to a motion filed by the men's lawyers that would effectively vacate their convictions.

In a highly detailed press conference, Hochman laid out his department's thinking after a review of the 50,000-page case file.

He said his office did not believe the standard for a habeas hearing had been reached, in part because there were doubts over the veracity of evidence the defense was relying on.

Erik (54) and Lyle (57) have spent more than three decades behind bars.