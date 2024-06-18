Paris Fashion Week 2024 goes diplomatic with Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton/UNESCO collab

Paris, France - Paris Fashion Week kicked off on Tuesday with hip-hop mogul Pharrell Williams putting on his latest branding event for Louis Vuitton at the UNESCO headquarters.

Williams took over the historic Pont Neuf bridge for his lavish debut as creative director a year ago.



He changed styles for his follow-up in January, with an ode to Americana that looked like a carefully staged tie-in with Beyoncé's new country album, Cowboy Carter.

For his latest, the Happy singer is taking over the home of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, a symbol of international diplomacy in Paris.

Under the theme of The World is Yours, a teaser on Instagram featured children as diplomats being encouraged to work for a more unified world – with Vuitton-branded briefcases, naturally.

The label's parent company, LVMH, announced a strengthening of its partnership with UNESCO on environmental projects in April.

That cannot come too soon for campaigners.

Louis Vuitton, the world's most profitable fashion brand, scored just 29 out of 100 in the most recent Fashion Transparency Index by Fashion Revolution, which monitors areas such as environmental impact and labor rights.

It scored just one out of 100 for "supply chain traceability," referring to its openness about how and where its products are made.

Williams has a busy supply chain of his own since he is also preparing the release of a somewhat inexplicable Lego biopic of his life and contributed a song to the soundtrack of Despicable Me 4.