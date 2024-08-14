WHO declares mpox a global health emergency

Geneva, Switzerland - The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the mpox surge in Africa was now a global public health emergency, sounding its highest possible alarm over the worsening situation.

The WHO called a meeting of experts to study the outbreak and make a recommendation to the UN health agency's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"Today, the emergency committee met and advised me that in its view, the situation constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice," Tedros told a press conference.

"This is something that should concern us all," he added.

"WHO is committed in the days and weeks ahead to coordinate the global response, working closely with each of the affected countries, and leveraging our on-the-ground presence, to prevent transmission, treat those infected, and save lives."

The decision comes after the African Union's health watchdog declared its own public health emergency over the growing outbreak.

Mpox has swept through the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the virus formerly called monkeypox was first discovered in humans in 1970, and spread to other countries.

Tedros said the more than 14,000 cases and 524 deaths reported so far this year in DR Congo have already exceeded last year's total.

"The emergence last year and rapid spread of clade 1b in DRC, which appears to be spreading mainly through sexual networks, and its detection in countries neighboring DRC is especially concerning, and one of the main reasons for my decision to convene this emergency committee," he said in opening the emergency committee meeting.

"In the past month, about 90 cases of clade 1b have been reported in four countries neighboring the DRC that have not reported mpox before: Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda."