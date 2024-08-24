Army vet smashes tattoo and body mod world records with pierced genitals, nipple removal, and eye tats

Connecticut - You can see this woman's passion for tattoos at first glance! And now it's finally paying off for the Army veteran in the form of winning several coveted Guinness World Records .

Not only is this the woman with the most tattoos in the world, but she is also the woman with the most body modifications. © Screenshot/Instagram/@modifiedapparition

Esperance Lumineska Fuerzina broke a world record this week by having 99.98% of her body covered in ink, making her the woman with the most tattoos in the world.

This means that she has not only had her arms, legs, and face inked – but also her eyeballs, tongue, feet, and lips!

And it doesn't stop there for the 36-year-old.

Not only does she have colorful body art adorning her skin, but she has also had her tongue split and her nipples removed.

Additionally, she has installed several implants in her body and has a whopping 18 genital piercings. All of these mods have also earned her a separate world record as the woman with the most body modifications!

"I think it’s obvious I’m not trying to adhere to traditional beauty standards," Fuerzina told Guinness World Records.

The fact that she finally made it into the book of records is pure coincidence and was never her initial goal.