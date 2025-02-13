Country singer Thomas Rhett reveals wild tattoo tribute to his wife

Country singer Thomas Rhett posted a clip on Instagram on Wednesday in which he can be seen singing while a tattoo artist inks his wife's name into his face.

Thomas Rhett seems to have tattooed his wife's name onto his face in a new music video. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@thomasrhettakins & IMAGO/Newscom/AdMedia

In a new Instagram reel from country star Thomas Rhett, he can be seen lying on his back mouthing the words to a song as a woman tattoos the name "Lauren" onto his right cheek.

The words he's singing while getting the tattoo are romantic – if a little cheesy – and are about spending time with your loved one even after everyone else has left the bar.

"After all the bars are closed, tell me where you wanna go," he sings. "We can find a place to park, open a bottle in our hearts."

Towards the end of the clip, his wife's name is clearly visible on his face, and he gives a wink to the camera. The video is captioned, "They said we needed content..."

It's not clear whether the tattoo is real in the video or just a stunt pulled for the music video, but his not-so-subtle wink and the video's caption suggest the latter.

Fan's reactions were mixed in the comments, as some were less pleased than others about his new face ink.

"Please tell me you did not do this to your face," one commenter pleaded. "Even your wife can't actually want you to do that."