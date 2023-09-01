Dog lover gets tattoo in honor of her bulldog's adorable feature

Canada - Bulldogs and their underbites are famously adorable, but one pooch lover wanted to carry her canine companion's most recognizable feature around forever – which is why she turned to a tattoo artist!

This bulldog lover got an adorable tattoo of their perfect pooch's under bite. © Collage: Unsplash/Karsten Winegeart & Screenshot/TikTok/@yuggstife

After Lizzy, a Canadian tattoo artist, inked the under bite of a customer's bulldog onto their arm, she couldn't help but share the dog lover's adorable piece of body art on her TikTok account.

The video shows the proud bulldog owner's arm being wiped with a cloth, slowly revealing a gorgeous artwork of the dog's underbite.

Lizzy, must have been shocked to see the video go so viral. She has less than 2000 followers on the platform, yet the video got more than 15 million views, as well as more than 2000 comments and being shared over 50,000 times.

She got herself some fans, too, one user commenting "This is the most amazing thing I've seen on TikTok and I urgently need a tattoo appointment. My baby has a huge under bite too!"



It seems that she may have got herself a bunch of new customers, with many people calling that tattoo "adorable" and "genius".