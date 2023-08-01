Luke Combs designs an X-rated tattoo for a devoted fan

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - A fan got more than he bargained for when he asked country legend Luke Combs to draw him a tattoo at a show in Philadelphia.

Luke Combs picked a pretty explicit tattoo design for a fan in Philadelphia. © Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire & Screenshot/TikTok/@frankiev22

After waiting in the rain for hours at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, a devoted fan who goes by Frankie on TikTok got a bit of a shock when Luke Combs drew him a rather inappropriate tattoo design.

After spotting the eager fan in the crowd holding up a sign with the request, Combs had a security guard pass it to him along with a sharpie.

In the video, which has now gone totally viral on TikTok, the Hurricane singer asks what the fan wants him to write. In response, Frankie says "Whatever you want".

What followed was equal parts hilarious and inappropriate – a pair of breasts, along with the caption "Big A** T******".