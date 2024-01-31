Tattoo and body modification addict Black Alien disappears from social media

Mexico City, Mexico - After spending years promoting and celebrating his radical body modifications and tattoos on Instagram and TikTok, "Black Alien" Anthony Loffredo abruptly wiped his entire social media presence!

The "Black Alien" has left social media, after years of stunning with his radical transformation. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project

Having moved to Mexico to undergo radical bodily transformations widely outlawed in his native France, Loffredo spent years sharing his intense and often uncomfortable journey on social media.

In recent months, he revealed a new relationship with model Melina Shakur, divulged his restaurant struggles, and even toyed with the idea of amputating one of his legs.

All-in-all, Loffredo was never shy about sharing his journey.

But mere weeks after announcing the end to what he called his "Black Alien Project," Loffredo seems to have completely disappeared from his various social media channels.