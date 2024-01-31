Tattoo and body modification addict Black Alien disappears from social media
Mexico City, Mexico - After spending years promoting and celebrating his radical body modifications and tattoos on Instagram and TikTok, "Black Alien" Anthony Loffredo abruptly wiped his entire social media presence!
Having moved to Mexico to undergo radical bodily transformations widely outlawed in his native France, Loffredo spent years sharing his intense and often uncomfortable journey on social media.
In recent months, he revealed a new relationship with model Melina Shakur, divulged his restaurant struggles, and even toyed with the idea of amputating one of his legs.
All-in-all, Loffredo was never shy about sharing his journey.
But mere weeks after announcing the end to what he called his "Black Alien Project," Loffredo seems to have completely disappeared from his various social media channels.
"Black Alien" leaves Instagram and TikTok
Until recently, Loffredo had millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok.
Before announcing its end, he claimed to have completed 65% of his transformation. When looking back at his journey, he referred to his past self as a "child, clearly lost."
As of Wednesday, the only trace left of his online presence are fan pages.
It's not clear what the reason behind this disappearance may be. Is this what the end of the "Black Alien Project" looks like?
"The project to which I gave everything, love, passion, determination, strength has lost its meaning over the years," Loffredo explained back in December. "I am putting an end to the modification of my body for the moment... I no longer like this world."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project