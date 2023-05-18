Tattooed TikToker who's spent $64K on ink claims "someone's impersonating me"

Houston, Texas - A tattoo and body modification fanatic who has spent over $64,000 on ink and mods claims she's being catfished.

Orylan told her TikTok followers that someone is impersonating her. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@orylandoesntexist

With tattooed eyes, a split tongue, fang teeth, several cosmetic procedures, and a body covered in ink, Kierstyn Milligan is no stranger to odd looks and borderline offensive labels.

Though the OnlyFans model has spent over $64,000 altering her look into what some have dubbed as "demonic" per the New York Post, it seems someone wants to actually be her.

In a TikTok video racking up views, Kierstyn explains via on-screen text that "someone's impersonating me."

In the clip, Kierstyn first asks the viewers to tag the show Catfish, because "long story short, this guy thought he was talking to me for four months straight." As it turns out, the man was not, in fact, talking to her, but rather someone claiming to be her.

"I don't know how, but he got the address to my tattoo shop," she says, adding that he sent her a bear and flowers, and she had no idea who was sending them.

Then, the stranger reached out to her on Instagram saying "Hey babe, where are you, why aren't you answering me," according to Kierstyn, to which she responded, "Dude, you don't have my number. What are you talking about? I have a boyfriend. What?"

This news was shocking to her super secret admirer, as he was sure he'd been chatting it up with Kierstyn, aka Orylan, for months. Though he'd never FaceTimed with who he thought was Kierstyn, as the imposture always claimed their camera was broken, he apparently bought her an engagement ring.

But things got even stranger when Kierstyn confronted the "scammer."