Manhattanhenge 2023: New Yorkers gather to snap spectacular pics

New York, New York - Snapping pictures with cell phones, hundreds of New Yorkers and tourists gathered in the streets to watch Manhattanhenge , as the sun set in perfect alignment between rows of the city's famous skyscrapers.

© Ed JONES / AFP

Right on schedule at 8:12 PM on Tuesday evening, the flaming orange ball could be seen perfectly framed by Manhattan's canyons of tall buildings on streets running east-west, such as 42nd Street, which runs through Times Square.



This spectacle happens four times a year for two days, about three to four weeks before and after the summer and winter solstices.

It has come to be known as "Manhattanhenge" after Stonehenge, the ancient monument in southern England where the sun also lines up perfectly during the solstices – the moments when the sun appears to reach either its highest or lowest point in the sky.

"It's a beautiful event. And it's some totally New York moment to do," said Jeanette Wolfson, a 47-year-old science teacher from Long Island who came into the city to take pictures for her students.

She said she would remind them that "it's not the sun actually setting. It is the Earth rotating out of the light into the darkness."