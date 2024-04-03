New York City's Union Square offers free bouquets in tulip takeover!

New York, New York - New York City 's Union Square is getting a tulip takeover for spring! Here's everything you need to know to get your own free bouquet this weekend.

The Netherlands is known for its breathtaking fields of tulips – and they have generously decided to share the (flower) wealth with the grateful denizens of NYC!

Manhattan's Union Square is getting swamped with 200,000 tulips on Sunday, April 7, between 11:30 AM and 3 PM for the Big Apple's very first Tulip Day!



New Yorkers can come on down and pick their own stunning springtime bouquets of 10 free tulip flowers.

Advance tickets are currently sold out, but there are limited walk-ins on the day of the event for all of those devoted flower lovers out there.

This event – which has been going on for a few years in San Francisco – comes courtesy of the Consulate General of the Netherlands and Royal Anthos, an organization representing Dutch companies that trade in tulip bulbs.