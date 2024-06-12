New York officials condemn "antisemitic" vandalism targeting Jewish museum leaders

New York, New York - Graffiti on the homes of Jewish leaders of the Brooklyn Museum prompted concern Wednesday among several elected officials in New York who condemned the vandalism as antisemitic.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators associated with the 'Within Our Lifetime' protest group, drop a banner at the Brooklyn Museum on May 31, 2024 in New York City. © Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/AFP STEPHANIE KEITH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Politicians including New York Mayor Eric Adams and top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer shared images of a Brooklyn home covered in red paint, with a sign that included the name of the museum's director and the words "White Supremacist Zionist."



Schumer, who represents the state of New York, called the vandalism "the face of hatred."

"Jewish Americans made to feel unsafe in their own home – just because they are Jewish," he said, speaking on the Senate floor.

Several elected officials, including some on the Democratic party's left, denounced that the attacks targeted people who are Jewish.

According to police sources cited by CNN, five homes in Manhattan and Brooklyn were targeted, and the incidents are under investigation by the city's Hate Crimes Task Force.

The New York Times said that along with the director of the museum, the institution's president and two administrators, all of whom identify as Jewish, were included.

Contacted by AFP, the New York Police Department did not immediately respond.

The Brooklyn Museum said that a complaint had been filed and said "we are deeply troubled by these horrible acts of vandalism targeting museum leadership" in a statement.

At the end of May some pro-Palestinian activists protested at the museum, calling on it to break all ties with Israel and to denounce the ongoing "genocide" in Gaza.

Some thirty demonstrators were arrested.