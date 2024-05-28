Pride Ride 2024 rolls through New York City - here's a discount code to sign up!
New York, New York - Looking for an off-the-beaten-bike-path LGBTQ+ Pride event this June in New York City? Allow us to introduce the OutCycling Pride Ride - and an exclusive discount below to get in on the fun!
Ride with Pride on Sunday, June 9 for the OutCycling Pride Ride, presented by Colavita. And TAG24 has your exclusive code to sign up below!
OutCycling bills itself as "an LGBTQ+ cycling community for everyone" and its robust events calendar is filled with ride events all over New York and beyond to other states – and even other countries!
The nonprofit community cycling organization provides fit and fun bicycling-related activities and promotes the physical and emotional benefits of cycling.
Its vision was originally a cycling club patterned after the NY Road Runners – the organization that produces the New York City Marathon – where OutCycling founding member Graham Weinstein worked for many years.
OutCycling's Pride Ride Director Allan Friedman told TAG24 NEWS that the event "[gives] cyclists a place to celebrate Pride Month with their favorite pastime!"
Want to ride? Here's an exclusive discount code for TAG24 readers: enter"24TAG24" for $24 off per sign-up!
What is OutCycling's Pride Ride event in New York?
The Pride Ride offers five fully supported routes in NYC to choose from, with ride lengths ranging from 30 to 100 miles.
The event has been extremely popular, with a steady ridership of between 250 to 350 riders each year.
"We are meeting up with Rockland Pride in Nyack for our major [destination] rest stop, joining their parade at 11 AM and [then] their street fair before returning to the city for our own exuberant Finish Festival," Friedman explained.
The ambitious project has given the director a chance to flex his marketing and operational chops.
"On a personal level," he continued, "I have several friends who are LGBTQ+ and this gives me a great way to learn more about the community and be a better ally and supporter."
OutCycling's Fearless Flyers youth program gets support from Pride Ride
A portion of the Pride Ride's proceeds will go towards OutCycling’s youth cycling program, the Fearless Flyers.
OutCycling's 13-week Fearless Flyers training program has the mission of supporting LGBTQ+ riders aged 16 to 25 "to combat isolation by combining wellness & health with physical activity."
According to the OutCycling website, participants "are given the opportunity to develop their skills as a cyclist, as well as gaining social and leadership skills to help strengthen our community."
Fearless Flyers includes safety training in partnership with the NYC DOT and Bike NY needed for those NYC streets. Those who complete the training course can earn their own bike, helmet, and lock.
You can grab an OutCycling Pride Ride Jersey at their kickoff event at Boxer's Hell's Kitchen roof deck on Thursday, June 6 from 6 to 8 PM. Then join the officially Pride Ride on Sunday, June 9!
Enter "24TAG24" for $24 off:
Happy Riding!
Cover photo: OutCycling