Joke of the Day for April 10, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is sure to get your day starting swimmingly! Here's your fin-tastic dose of funny to make you laugh.
Question: Why did the fish swim right into the school of dolphins?
Answer: It wasn't on porpoise!
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Missed yesterday's funny? Catch it here.
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorites. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Louan García