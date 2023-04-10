Joke of the Day for April 10, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is sure to get your day starting swimmingly! Here's your fin-tastic dose of funny to make you laugh.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why did the fish swim right into the school of dolphins?

Answer: It wasn't on porpoise!

Today's Joke of the Day is fin-tastic!  © Unsplash/Louan García

