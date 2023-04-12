Joke of the Day for April 12, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day

Question: Where did the little birdies go to school?

Answer: Elemen-tree school.

Today's Joke of the Day is taking flight.  © Unsplash/Zuzana Kencka

