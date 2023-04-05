Joke of the Day for April 5, 2023 : Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is one scary silly! Here's today's dose of funny to give you a chuckle.

Joke of the Day

Question: What did the ghost say to its crush?

Answer: "You look BOO-tiful today!"

Today's Joke of the Day is a ghostly one!
Today's Joke of the Day is a ghostly one!  © Collage: Unsplash/Thalia Ruiz & TAG24

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Missed yesterday's funny? Catch it here.

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorites. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Thalia Ruiz & TAG24

More on: