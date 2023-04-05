Joke of the Day for April 5, 2023 : Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is one scary silly! Here's today's dose of funny to give you a chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the ghost say to its crush?
Answer: "You look BOO-tiful today!"
