Joke of the Day for April 7, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is here right on time! Here's your mouthful of funny to make you smile brighter.

Joke of the Day

Question: When is the best time to go to the dentist?

Answer: 2:30 ("Tooth-hurty!")

Today's Joke of the Day arrives right on time!
Today's Joke of the Day arrives right on time!  © Unsplash/Colourblind Kevin

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Missed yesterday's funny? Catch it here.

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorites. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Colourblind Kevin

More on: