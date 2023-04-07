Joke of the Day for April 7, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is here right on time! Here's your mouthful of funny to make you smile brighter.
Joke of the Day
Question: When is the best time to go to the dentist?
Answer: 2:30 ("Tooth-hurty!")
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Missed yesterday's funny? Catch it here.
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorites. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Colourblind Kevin