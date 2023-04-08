Joke of the Day for April 8, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day

Question: Why was the tennis player still single?

Answer: Because he didn't want to end the match with love.

This Joke of the Day plays a mean game!  © Unsplash/Moises Alex

