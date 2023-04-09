Joke of the Day for April 9, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is showing off one funny bunny! Here's today's Easter-themed silly to get you in the holiday sprit.

Joke of the Day

Question: What did the Easter Bunny say to the chick after their holiday dinner?

Answer: "Egg-cellent!"

Today's Joke of the Day is an Easter-filled delight.  © Collage: Unsplash/Annie Spratt & Kenny Eliason

