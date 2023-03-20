Joke of the Day for March 20, 2023 - Get your funny on
They say laughter is the best medicine, and a joke a day keeps the doctor away! So here's a healthy dose of LOLs at the start of a new week!
Joke of the Day
Question: Why was 6 afraid of 7?
Answer: Because 7, 8, 9!
Have a favorite joke you want featured on TAG24.com? Send it our way!
A simple joke can tickle your funny bone and brighten up someone's day. So add some pep in their step, and pass it on. TAG, you're it!
