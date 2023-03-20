Joke of the Day for March 20, 2023 - Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

They say laughter is the best medicine, and a joke a day keeps the doctor away! So here's a healthy dose of LOLs at the start of a new week!

Joke of the Day

Question: Why was 6 afraid of 7? Answer: Because 7, 8, 9!

Enjoy your Joke of the Day from TAG24! © Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya & TAG24

Have a favorite joke you want featured on TAG24.com? Send it our way!