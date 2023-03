Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Laughs aren't a dime a dozen, they're worth the whole lottery! Here's a joke to make you LOL.

Joke of the Day

My teacher said she wanted to be a barber, but she just couldn't cut it.

Enjoy your Joke of the Day from TAG24! © Collage: Unsplash/Hair Spies & TAG24

Have a favorite joke you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!