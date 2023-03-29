Joke of the Day for March 29, 2023: Get your funny on
There's no better way to start off the day than with a hearty helping of jokes. Here's today's sweet dose of funny to lighten your load.
Joke of the Day
Question: How do you woo a baker?
Answer: Bring them some flours!
