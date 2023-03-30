Joke of the Day for March 30, 2023: Get your funny on
What's better than a joke about... jokes? Not much! Here's today's comedic funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do you call a comedy show on the beach?
Answer: Fun in the sun
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A great joke can lift your mood and help you laugh with friends. So get in on the sillies, and pass on your favorite funny. TAG, you're it!
