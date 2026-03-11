Trump claims Iran war is "very complete" – but Pentagon says US has "only just begun"

Miami, Florida - President Donald Trump said Monday in an interview with CBS that the war with Iran was "very complete" and that the US was far ahead of his initial timeline of around a month.

President Trump claimed in a new interview that the US-Israeli war on Iran was "very complete." © SAUL LOEB / AFP

US stocks jumped higher, and oil prices sank in after-hours trading following Trump's comments, despite the fact that there were no immediate signs of the conflict abating.

"I think the war is very complete, pretty much. They have no navy, no communications, they've got no air force," Trump told CBS News by phone.

"Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones," he added. "If you look, they have nothing left. There's nothing left in a military sense."

Trump told the broadcaster that the US was "very far" ahead of his initially stated war timeframe of four or five weeks.

The US leader has given similar assessments in recent days of battle damage from the US-Israeli strikes that began on February 28, but had not gone as far in saying that the war was nearing an end.

Just last Friday, Trump issued a statement that Iran's "unconditional surrender" was the only acceptable outcome for ending the war.

And his comments came about an hour after the Pentagon posted on social media that the US had "only just begun to fight."