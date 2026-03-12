Zohran Mamdani vows to strengthen tenants' rights during Bronx Rental Ripoff hearing

New York, New York - New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani attended his administration's "Rental Ripoff" hearing in the Bronx on Wednesday to engage directly with tenants about their concerns.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks at a "Rental Ripoff" hearing at Fordham University in the Bronx borough of New York on March 11, 2026. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Tenants' rights have been a defining priority of this administration from our first day," Mamdani told attendees of the event at Fordham University.

"That is why as one of my first acts as mayor, I signed an executive order to restore the Mayor's Office to Protect Tenants and set a standard for how City Hall can lead on behalf of tenants."

Mamdani said he had heard from tenants who told him they felt unsafe in their own homes and apartment buildings. Others said they had inadequate heating during this year's unusually brutal winter.

One person showed him a video of a neighbor carrying her daughter who is disabled up several flights of stairs to their apartment every day, as the elevator in their building had been broken for five months.

"This is what the toll looks like when we do not have a city where every single tenant understands that safe and habitable housing is their right," the mayor said.