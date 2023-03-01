Biden urged to create federal reparations commission by hundreds of faith leaders

Washington DC - The pressure on President Joe Biden to create a federal reparations commission is mounting as more than 200 faith leaders added their voices to the growing demand for justice.

Rev. Stephen A. Green, chair of Faith for Black Lives, is among the leading activists behind the interfaith letter to President Biden demanding the creation of a federal reparations commission. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The National Council of Churches USA (NCC), Faith for Black Lives, and hundreds of faith leaders sent a letter to the president on Tuesday urging him to establish a commission before Juneteenth.

"We – the undersigned faith leaders representing millions of people of faith from around the country – strongly urge you to issue an executive order to establish a Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans," the letter reads.

The signatories, which include representatives from various Christian denominations as well as Jewish and Muslim groups, call for the creation of a commission according to the guidelines laid out in the House bill HR 40 and its Senate companion S 40, both reintroduced in January this year.

Though HR 40 garnered record levels support following the 2020 murder of George Floyd, House leadership failed to put the bill to a vote in the 117th Congress. Now, yet another Black History Month has come and gone without the president acting on growing calls for an executive order.

The interfaith coalition has warned that any further delay on reparative justice will only inflict more damage: "The US cannot mend its political, economic, and social brokenness until it addresses its own transgressions against people of African descent."

"Only an honest and complete assessment of the harms done by the horrors of slavery, Jim Crow segregation, and racial discrimination that provides for the restoration of those harmed will right the wrongs of the past that still haunt us today."