Bernie Sanders' $2,400 Social Security increase blocked by Republicans

Washington DC - A Social Security increase valued at $2,400 and championed by Senator Bernie Sanders was on Thursday blocked by Senator Mike Crapo and his GOP colleagues.

A bill that would have increased social security benefits by about $2400 has been blocked by the GOP. © AFP/Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Social Security Expansion Act, which was introduced by Senator Bernie Sanders, would have expanded benefits by about $2,400 per year per recipient, providing vital cash to some of America's poorest people.

Sanders championed the bill in an impassioned Senate speech in which he lamented that many senior citizens have been left in a deplorable state of poverty despite the US' abundance of wealth.

"Instead of cutting Social Security and giving tax breaks to billionaires," Sanders said, "Congress must expand Social Security so that every senior in America can retire with the dignity and the respect that he or she deserves."

Sanders asked his colleagues to pass the measure by unanimous consent.

Rejecting Sanders' request, Republican Senator Mike Crapo blocked the attempt to pass the legislation and accused the Vermont independent of fear mongering.