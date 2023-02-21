Biden bluntly states Russia will "never" seize Ukraine during visit to Poland

Warsaw, Poland - President Joe Biden praised Ukraine 's fierce resistance and NATO's unity as he delivered a major speech in Warsaw ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia 's all-out invasion.

President Joe Biden said Ukraine will "never be a victory for Russia" during a speech in Poland on Tuesday. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

"One year ago, the world was bracing for the fall of Kyiv. Well, I just [came] from a visit to Kyiv and I can report Kyiv stands strong," Biden said on Tuesday in the Polish capital.

To show Washington's commitment to Ukraine's struggle as the country enters its second year of war, Biden had made a dramatic visit to Kyiv on Monday and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Kyiv stands proud, stands tall and most important stands free," Biden said at Warsaw's Royal Castle, a symbol of the city once largely destroyed in World War II and later rebuilt.

Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin's "lust for land and power" had met not only Ukraine's armed forces but the "iron will of Americans."

"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. Never," he said.

Biden accused Russian forces of committing "extraordinary brutality" in Ukraine, including "crimes against humanity." He said Russian troops had used rape as a weapon of war, stolen Ukrainian children and bombed train stations, maternity wards and orphanages.

New sanctions will be imposed on Russia "this week," the president said.