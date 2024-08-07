Cori Bush loses primary but delivers fiery message to AIPAC: "I'm coming to tear your kingdom down"

St. Louis, Missouri - Congresswoman Cori Bush has become the latest member of the Squad to lose her primary for reelection amid a flood of pro-Israel money in the race.

Congresswoman Cori Bush delivers her concession speech during a primary election watch party in St. Louis, Missouri. © MICHAEL B. THOMAS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Bush fell to St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell in the Missouri city's congressional primary Tuesday, with the incumbent Democrat saying the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and Republican donors had dumped $19 million into the race in an effort to unseat her.

AIPAC and its affiliated United Democracy Project super PAC have particularly targeted Bush, who has been vocal in her support for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Palestinian freedom.

"Pulling me away from my position as congresswoman, all you did was take some of the strings off," Bush said in a defiant primary election night speech.

"AIPAC, I'm coming to tear your kingdom down!" she warned to cheers and applause.

"And let me put all of these corporations on notice: I'm coming after you too, but I'm not coming by myself. I'm coming with all the people that's in here that's doing the work."