Billboards of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein pop up in the South

Fayetteville, North Carolina - A billboard featuring a photo of former President Donald Trump posing with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been popping up in the South, but no one knows who's behind the stunt.

As Donald Trump (r.) seeks re-election, billboards featuring a photo of him with Jeffrey Epstein have been popping up in southern states. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

The rumor mill has been churning over on social media, as users in southern states have been sharing photos of the bizarre ad after spotting it in their town.

The digital ad features a photo of a much younger Trump with his arm around Epstein, who was found dead in a Manhattan prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking and pedophilia charges.

The ad has no text, except in the bottom right corner, which reads "Paid for by ProtectChildrenQ LLC."

Users in numerous small towns and cities across North Carolina and Georgia have reported sightings, including Dalton, which is located in MAGA Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene's district.

The billboards have left residents and internet sleuths completely perplexed about who could be behind the ad.

Theories have been floated that bitter Democrats could have something to do with it, or "Never Trump" Republicans that would rather not see him get re-elected. Some even believe the Q at the end of the LLC title indicates an affiliation with the QAnon conspiracy theory.

After a bit of digging, The Daily Beast discovered a webpage for the alleged LLC, which describes itself as an organization that "raises awareness" about risks posed to children across the country in an effort to get the "public to wake up." Addresses included in the page also somehow led to a dead end.



Whoever is behind the stunt is believed to have spent more than $50,000 but has gone to wild lengths to not have it traced back to them, much like how Trump would rather the world forget about his relationship with Epstein.

