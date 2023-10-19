Court employee arrested at Donald Trump fraud trial after bizarre outburst

New York, New York - A woman who reportedly tried to approach Donald Trump during his fraud trial in New York City on Wednesday was arrested and charged with contempt of court.

A woman was arrested on Wednesday after she allegedly attempted to approach and yell at Donald Trump during his fraud trial in New York. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @frankrunyeon & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Office of Court Administration spokesperson Lucian Chalfen told The New York Post that Jenny Hannigan (37), a secretary for a judge in Queens, was charged with one count of second-degree contempt of court for "standing up and walking towards the front of the courtroom yelling out to Mr. Trump."



Hannigan was stopped by officers before she could get too close to the former president, and was escorted out of the courtroom.

In the hallway, she began saying she was "scared" as officers repeatedly told her to lower her voice. After refusing to comply, officers put her under arrest, and she yelled "Help me!" and "Save me!" for several minutes.

A video shared on social media shows Hannigan being escorted into a patrol car outside the courthouse.

"None of the parties were ever in any danger," Chalfen said.

Trump is facing a $250 million lawsuit brought forth by NY Attorney General Letitia James, who alleges that Trump, members of his family, and his Trump Organization submitted "grossly inflated" numbers to banks and insurers each year between 2011 and 2021 "to secure and maintain loans and insurance on more favorable terms."