Donald Trump and friends could have damning texts in Georgia election probe

Atlanta, Georgia - The district attorney investigating Donald Trump 's alleged efforts to turn over election results in the state of Georgia reportedly has damning text messages linking the former president and his allies to a voting system breach.

The district attorney in Georgia reportedly has text messages linking Donald Trump (l.) and his allies Rudy Giuliani (l.) and Sydney Powell (m.) to a plot to breach voting systems in Coffee County. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN & ALMOND NGAN / AFP, Mike Stobe/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Could new bombshell texts spell it all out?

According to CNN, the DA has in-depth messages indicating that for months Trump and his allies carried out a calculated plot to gain access to Georgia voting systems in an effort to "prove" their debunked claims of voter fraud.

In the thick of it, Trump ally Sydney Powell hired attorneys with the Sullivan Strickler firm after Election Day to help the former president's campaign examine voting systems used in the heavily Republican area of Coffee County, Georgia.

On January 1, 2021, attorney Katherine Friess – who was working with Powell and others in Trump's camp – shared with Trump allies a "letter of invitation to Coffee County, Georgia" written by the county's election official Misty Hampton. One source that received the message was directly working for Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

A few days later, Hampton shared the invite with a Trump lawyer, and then, joined by fellow election official Cathy Latham, allegedly helped Trump operatives gain access to the voting systems used.

The Georgia probe has focused mainly on whether Trump pressured state officials to overturn results in the state to keep him in power, but since last year, the breach and the discovery of a slate of fake electors have made Coffee County a focus in the investigation.