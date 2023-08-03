Donald Trump arraignment live: Trump says 2020 election probe charges arrest is a "great honor"

Former President Donald Trump traveled to Washington DC on Thursday where he was arraigned on charges for his effort to overturn the 2020 election results.

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - Donald Trump is being arraigned in the nation's capitol on Thursday for his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Former President Donald Trump traveled to Washington DC on Thursday where he was arraigned on charges for his effort to overturn the 2020 election results. © STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP Trump traveled from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey to the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in DC on Thursday joined by his attorneys Todd Blanche and John Lauro, and many of his top campaign aides and advisors. The former president was hit with his third indictment of the year on Tuesday, in which he is accused of conspiracy to defraud the US and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding – the January 6, 2021, meeting of Congress held to certify Joe Biden's election victory. Follow all the latest developments of the historic arraignment below live with TAG24 NEWS.

At noon, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to announce that he is on his way to the nation's capitol, and continued to push his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him. "I AM NOW GOING TO WASHINGTON DC, TO BE ARRESTED FOR HAVING CHALLENGED A CORRUPT, RIGGED, & STOLEN ELECTION," Trump said. "IT IS A GREAT HONOR, BECAUSE I AM BEING ARRESTED FOR YOU. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

As President Joe Biden is enjoying his vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, he definitively responded "no" when asked by a CNN journalist if he will be following Trump's arraignment. Trump has regularly blamed the president and the "Biden crime family" for his legal troubles, despite Biden having claimed to not have any involvement. Biden has refused to comment publicly on Trump's multiple indictments, instead arguing that the legal process should play out in a court of law.

On Thursday morning while outside the Washington DC courthouse, Republican and one of Trump's many opponents in the presidential primaries Vivek Ramaswamy filmed a video. He called on Joe Biden's administration and the Department of Justice to release information about the case that he believes is being kept from the American people. "I'm making a demand to our government," Ramaswamy explains in the clip shared on X. "Tell us the truth about what's really driving this flurry of prosecutions, with trial dates set during the height of the upcoming election." Ramaswamy, who has diligently defended Trump at every turn, didn't elaborate on what he thought is being kept secret, but says he filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the DOJ so said information can be revealed to the public.

Trump has been predictably ranting on his Truth Social platform ahead of his scheduled arraignment. On Wednesday evening, he said in a post that the case should be moved "to an impartial venue" because it's "IMPOSSIBLE" to get a fair trial in DC as it is "95% anti-Trump."

He then goes on to cryptically state, "I have called for a Federal TAKEOVER in order to bring our Capital back to greatness," which is reminiscent of the words he spoke before and on January 6 which many argue helped incite the Capitol riot.

Multiple law enforcement agencies will provide security as the nation's capitol braces for Donald Trump's scheduled arraignment on Thursday. © STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP According to The Guardian, Trump will not be arrested prior to the arraignment, as US Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya only issued an appearance summons instead of a warrant. He will not have a mugshot taken, due to the fact that he is "easily recognizable" and there are "many photographs available," but he is expected to undergo digital fingerprinting and will have to provide personal information as a part of the booking process. The city has also been scrambling to prepare for the event, with law enforcement monitoring potential threats and protests, barricades have been placed around the courthouse, and Secret Service and US Marshals will be assisting with security.