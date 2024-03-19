Donald Trump compared Stormy Daniels to Ivanka during infamous encounter, new doc claims

New York, New York - A documentary released Monday traces the fallout of a brief 2006 affair that Stormy Daniels allegedly had with Donald Trump , from the perspective of one of the world's most famous adult film stars.

Stormy Daniels (r.) recalled her infamous 2006 encounter with Donald Trump in a newly released documentary. © Collage: Elijah Nouvelage / AFP & screenshot/Instagram/thestormydaniels

The movie hits Peacock just before the former president goes on trial for allegedly covering up hush-money payments to her – one of a number of criminal cases the presumptive Republican Party presidential nominee faces.

The documentary uses interviews and contemporary footage to tell the story of what happened when Trump's team tried to keep news of their alleged entanglement quiet as he ran for the White House, paying the porn performer $130,000.

It details the fame that ensued for Daniels, including how she attracted large crowds on a strip tour, and how the pressure of that fame and media attention affected her, leaving her fearing for her life at one point.

A particularly striking scenes features the 45-year-old recounting her infamous 2006 encounter with Trump, which she says ended in the real estate mogul's hotel room.

"He told me I reminded him of his daughter [Ivanka]," Daniels claims. "I felt like he was being sympathetic to me... I thought we had this mutual respect, which is why it was so crazy when – having no red flags whatsoever in the conversation – I came out of the bathroom to find myself cornered."

The film also traces the story of how lawyer Michael Avenatti initially came to her aid as her biggest public supporter, but was in fact stealing from her.