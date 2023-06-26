Donald Trump delivers raging speech after receiving "Man of the Decade" award

Novi, Michigan - Indicted ex-President Donald Trump was dubbed the "Man of the Decade" at a dinner hosted by Michigan Republicans.

Former President Donald Trump was dubbed "Man of the Decade" by Michigan Republicans as he faces several criminal indictments and investigations. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to The Daily Beast, Trump was the keynote speaker at the annual Lincoln Day Dinner held on Sunday by the Oakland County Republican Party.

During a live stream of the event, Trump takes the stage, where he is applauded and met with loud chants of "USA!" He walked back and forth upon the stage as the song God Bless America played in its entirety.

He went on to give a speech filled with his greatest hits, from baseless allegations of election fraud and interference, to downplaying his serious legal issues as "bulls***" orchestrated by Democrats.

"For seven years all of us have been fighting side by side to rescue our country from the sinister forces who truly hate our country and want to destroy it, and now we are approaching the most important battle of our lives," he told the crowd.

On his recent indictment on 37 federal charges in the classified documents case, he says he considers it "a great badge of honor and courage."

"Essentially I'm being indicted for you, 200 million people that love our country," he added.