Donald Trump may have promised "food for everyone" – but didn't deliver
Miami, Florida - Following his recent arraignment, Donald Trump visited a local restaurant where he is said to have promised everyone free food, only to dip out shortly after without delivering on the vow.
Hungry? Looks like Trump may not be able to help you out.
Trump left the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. US Courthouse on Tuesday and made a pit stop shortly after at Versailles, a Cuban restaurant located in the heart of Little Havana, according to reports.
He was greeted by a long line of supporters, including both a rabbi and a priest who gave a brief prayer session for the former president. Trump has just pled not guilty to 37 federal charges brought against him earlier that day.
The crowd then proceeded to sing happy birthday to him, as Wednesday marked his 76th birthday.
Enamored by the love, Trump reportedly shouted in response, "Food for everyone!"
But according to the Miami New Times, he failed to deliver on the promise, and left ten minutes later.
Donald Trump pays visit to local Cuban restaurant
Many have questioned if there's a specific reason why the former president chose to go to a Cuban restaurant directly after his court appearance. Surprisingly, former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush have also reportedly made past appearances at Versailles.
Perhaps giving some insight, the New York Times reported that Trump did an interview with Spanish-language conservative outlet Americano Media the day before the arraignment, where he compared his legal woes to those of leaders in South American countries.
"[Hispanic voters] really see it better than other people do," he told the outlet regarding the public's view on the allegations against him.
Say what you will about Trump, but he clearly knows his base and how to appeal to them. It's unclear if the alleged food incident may have changed their minds.
Cover photo: Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP