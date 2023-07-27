Donald Trump reacts with fury after Mitt Romney ignites effort to destroy his campaign
Palm Beach, Florida - Utah Senator Mitt Romney is on a mission to keep Donald Trump out of the White House in 2024, and the former president isn't too happy about it.
Earlier this week, Romney penned an op-ed for The Washington Post arguing that long-shot candidates should drop out and support a viable candidate to defeat Trump in the Republican primaries.
"For that to happen, Republican mega donors and influencers – large and small – are going to have to do something they didn't do in 2016: get candidates they support to agree to withdraw if and when their paths to the nomination are effectively closed," Romney wrote.
Trump quickly reacted, asking his followers on Truth Social, "Who is a worse Senator, John 'The Stiff' Cornyn of Texas, or Mitt 'The Loser' Romney of Massachusetts (Utah?)?"
Trump went on to answer his own question, stating, "They are both weak, ineffective, and very bad for the Republican Party, and our Nation."
The former president spent several hours sharing responses from his followers that also expressed hate for both politicians, who have consistently spoken out against Trump.
Romney urged donors to help him execute the plan by February 26, 2024, a week after a handful of key states are scheduled to hold primary elections and caucuses.
