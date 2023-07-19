Donald Trump spills all in first interview after receiving target letter from Justice Department

Cedar Rapids, Iowa - Donald Trump gave his first interview since receiving a letter from the Department of Justice about another possible indictment, and he says he is not at all "frightened."

Former President Donald Trump gave his first interview with Fox News on Tuesday after receiving a letter about being a target in the January 6 probe. © Collage: Giorgio Viera & Ed JONES / AFP

On Tuesday evening, Fox News aired a pretaped interview between Trump and host Sean Hannity for their second town hall event with the network.

The conversation came only hours after Trump announced on Truth Social that he was the target of the DOJ's investigations into attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which may result in his third (or fourth) criminal indictment this year.

Hannity praised Trump for appearing unfazed through the "never-ending attacks" against him, but Trump revealed he is in fact "bothered" by it all.

"They want to try to demean and diminish and frighten people," he explained. "But they don't frighten us because we're going to make America great again. That's all there is."

Trump repeated his claims that his legal woes are intended as a form of election interference, calling it a "disgrace" as the DOJ "has become a weapon for Democrats."

Hannity went on to compare Trump's issues with those of Hunter Biden, who far-right figures argue should be facing prison time, and Hillary Clinton, which garnered chants of "lock her up" from the crowd.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has been investigating Trump's alleged attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and is expected to close the probe soon.